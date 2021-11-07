Allegation that brother supplied Tony Hsieh with drugs withdrawn from lawsuit over estate

Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh is seen here in 2010 after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for a friend of late Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh who alleged Hsieh’s brother provided him with canisters of nitrous oxide and alcohol in his final year of life have pulled the allegation from their client’s lawsuit.

Tony Lee, who identifies himself as a friend of Hsieh’s since 2003, filed a lawsuit in April seeking $7 million of Tony Hsieh’s estate. Previous court documents have estimated the estate to be worth $840 million. As the I-Team reported earlier this year, Hsieh died without a will.

In court filings, the family, through their lawyers, claim some people in Tony Hsieh’s inner circle allowed him to enter into contracts, even as his health deteriorated due to longtime substance misuse, records said.

In November 2019, Tony Hsieh’s family said he began to experiment with ketamine, which in high doses can lead to hallucinations, they said. In 2020, Tony Hsieh began using nitrous oxide as a replacement for other drugs he was taking.

In court documents filed in response to the family’s claims, Lee’s attorneys said Tony Hsieh’s brother, Andrew Hsieh, had provided “thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide.” In a filing Friday, that allegation was pulled from the docket.

In October 2020, Andrew Hsieh became so concerned about his brother’s health, he asked that “vitamins and protein supplements” be slipped into his food, documents said. Andrew Hsieh had been offered a $1 million salary to take care of his brother at the time, previous court records said.

Tony Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46. In December, a judge named his father, Richard Hsieh, and Andrew Hsieh as special administrators to his estate.