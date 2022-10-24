LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?

When is Nevada Day?

In 2022 Nevada Day is being observed on Friday, October 28. It is always observed on the last Friday in October.

What is Nevada Day?

Nevada Day is a legal holiday throughout the state. It commemorates Nevada’s frontier legacy and its entry into the Union as the 36th state on October 31, 1864.

But look to the cities in the west-central part of the state for the largest celebrations. In the state capital of Carson City, there has been a large parade held since 1938. This year’s parade in Carson City is being held on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Do you have to work on Nevada Day?

The answer here all depends on your employer. If you work for the state of Nevada, you will most likely have the day off as it is a recognized state holiday. This also means that most county and city workers will have the day off.

Do your kids have school on Nevada Day?

No. The Clark County School District also recognizes Nevada Day as a holiday. So this year there will be no classes held on Friday, Oct. 28. However, classes will be held on Monday, Oct. 31.

What is there to do on Nevada Day?

Here in Clark County, not much is planned. But if you make the trip to Carson City or you have friends or family who are there, there is a long list of activities that can be found on the visitcarsoncity.com website.