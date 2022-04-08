LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced Friday that it will become a smoke-free campus on Aug. 15.

The school will join about 2,000 other universities across the country that also have smoke-free designations.

The policy will apply to students, faculty, staff, and visitors on all UNLV properties. This will include UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane, and Paradise campuses Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by UNLV in Nevada.

The policy prohibits all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use, and unregulated nicotine products including, but not limited to:

Cigarettes, cigars

Pipes, hookahs, water pipes

E-cigarettes

Vape pens

Bidis, Kreteks

Smokeless tobacco

Cannabis/marijuana in all forms

The smoke-free and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in September 2021, and it will be in place in time for the Fall 2022 semester.

“This policy is long overdue, and we are proud that it will finally go into effect,” said Shawn Gerstenberger, Dean of the UNLV School of Public Health. “We are grateful for the support of UNLV leadership and our community partners, and we are confident that this is a step in the right direction to providing a cleaner and healthier living, learning and working environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

While UNLV is not requiring that people quit smoking or using tobacco products, the university is committed to supporting all those who wish to quit. Individuals are encouraged to get help through the Nevada Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or by visiting this link.