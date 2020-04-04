All Southern Nevada State Veteran Home residents tested for COVID-19

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing is now complete for all residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. Officials say five residents out of 161 total have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Testing is still ongoing for all employees at the home. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and the Nevada State Public Health Labs are assisting with testing and are ensuring they receive the results back as quickly as possible.

This news comes just one week after the first death at the home from COVID-19.

