All Nevadans 16+ now able to schedule vaccination appointments online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the state prepares to open vaccine eligibility to all Nevadans ages 16 and up starting Monday, appointments are now available online.
The vax4nv.gov website now has an option for “Healthy Adults, 16-64 Years.” It is the seventh option in the drop-down list.
The state updated the website Saturday afternoon, two days ahead of eligibility expanding across Nevada.
If you are looking to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE, then follow the step-by-step instructions on each screen.
You can also sign up through the SNHD website by CLICKING HERE.