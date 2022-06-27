LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting July 1st, all Nevada high school seniors will need to be vaccinated against meningitis by the time the 2022-2023 school year starts.

Many parents may remember their child getting the first dose when they were around 11 years old; now, they must get a second one.

One Dose Of Meningococcal Vaccine In Vials With Syringe Over Turquoise Background

“We aren’t joking as pediatricians that these are very serious infections,” said Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe.

Dr. Wijesinghe said she has already seen an influx of patients coming to her office to get the meningitis vaccine.

“We are in wellness check season, so we are today and the last couple of weeks have seen a lot of my seniors come in for this vaccine as well as the ones in middle school,” she said.

Dr. Wijesinghe also added that meningitis can start as a contagious bacterial infection that can affect the brain and when not treated you can pass away within 24 hours.

“I have seen a baby pass from another form of meningitis strep- pneumonia meningitis and the child passed; it was horrific I never want to see that again,” Dr. Wijesinghe said.

Jessica Mujica is a mom to a soon-to-be senior in high school and said she won’t be taking any chances.

‘I know it is deadly so I would definitely have my daughter take the vaccine but I jus always check everything out first, ” Mujica said.

She tells 8 News Now she almost had a meningitis scare 10 years ago.

“I was completely quarantined no visitors, full PP gear same as what you see them wearing for COVID, every doctor had to protect themselves,” Mujica said.

This new requirement applies to all high school seniors throughout the state of Nevada, whether you are in public, private or charter school.

Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following Health District locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

Walk-ins are accepted at this location. Clients must arrive by 4 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services available by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Services available by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch)

Call (702) 759-1682 for an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

In addition, students enrolled in the 7th and 12th grades can get their required school vaccinations at one of four Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following high schools and they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Monday, May 23, and Monday, June 13, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m

Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149

Monday, May 16 and Monday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110

Friday, May 13, Friday, June 3 and 17, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Friday, May 20 and Friday, June 10, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For a list of immunization requirements for school, visit Immunize Nevada