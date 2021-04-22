All Nevada counties ready for transition to local authority, except Washoe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A handful of Nevada counties came before the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force Thursday to present their plans for the transition to local authority on May 1.

On Thursday, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Nye and Washoe Counties presented their plans.

As of Thursday, 16 of the 17 Nevada counties have completed the planning process and collected to necessary endorsements from their local health district, superintendent of the school district, city managers (for cities with a population greater than 100,000) and the Nevada Hospital Association or Nevada Rural Hospital Association.

Washoe County is the only remaining county yet to receive the necessary endorsements to qualify for the transition to local authority. They will be eligible to submit their plan once they receive those endorsements.

