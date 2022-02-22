All Net Resort down to last deadline to break ground, again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former UNLV and NBA player Jackie Robinson is trying to beat the clock. For nearly 10 years Robinson has tried to get his All Net Resort project off the ground.

Over the years various deadlines for the north strip site have come and gone. But the ultimate deadline looms this fall.

Robinson’s dream project was announced in 2013 and at that time he said “we’re ready to move forward.” Now, almost 10 years later, Robinson hasn’t altered his $4.2 bil. dream and told 8 News Now, “I set the goal for October. We’re here now.”

“We’re on track,” Robinson said. “We’re very happy where we are right now.”

The All Net site on the north strip would include a hotel, retail, and a sports arena. What it wouldn’t include is gambling.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom recently talked about the upcoming deadline, “If you can’t do something by September, we’ve bent over backwards. It’s kind of now or never.”

Robinson says he has all the financing he needs. But All Net is trying a new approach to supplement the tradtitional investment. “In this case, we’re using crypto,” Robinson told 8 News Now. He said he is working with Quest Crypto to connect cryptocurrency with a tangible asset which is his resort.

Robinson compared it to junk bonds used to help build the modern day strip. “This is the way of the future,” Robinson said. “But at the same time, we have to be prepared that if we only raise one dollar in crypto, that the project gets built.”

Commissioner Segerblom is trying to be optimistic, “The proof will be in the pudding. When they actually have that worker out there being handed a paycheck in dollars, then we’ll know it’s real.”

Unlike before, now Robinson said he knows he can’t push deadlines anymore. Robinson’s other goal is to still bring a NBA team to Las Vegas.