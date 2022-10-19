LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it.

All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports arena to Clark County.

All Net Resort and Arena rendering (KLAS)

The proposed lot for the resort is on Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara and sits on the north end of the Strip between the Fountainebleau and the Sahara resorts.

The project has been in the works since 2010 however those involved tell 8 News Now the funding is actually here.

The renderings of the plans were released on Wednesday and show the $4.9 billion project, which will include not only a hotel, but a sports, and entertainment arena and retail space.

However, the new resort will not provide gaming.

Robinson said the move is important to create a new vibe on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

“We can do basketball, boxing, the usual, but we want to reach out and get other types of situations to come to us as far as sports and entertainment are concerned,” Robinson added.

Those behind the project said funding is officially secure.

Tick Segerblom Clark County Commissioner backs the project and Robinson said he has been working hard to get investors on board.

“The financing aspect looks like it’s there. He’s been trying to work on how to get it financed for a long time, but as far as I can tell by talking to people the money is there,” Segerblom said.

Robinson expects to bring 47,000 new jobs to Clark County and hiring could begin as soon as next summer.

All Net Resort and Arena is expected to open towards the end of 2025.