LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission on Tuesday rejected an extension for a proposed arena that’s been on the drawing board for a decade behind the Sahara Hotel at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

After repeated requests for extensions, commissioners ran out of patience with the financing for All Net Arena, the dream of former UNLV and NBA player Jackie Robinson.

But even after the commission’s 7-0 vote to reject the extension, Commissioner Tick Segerblom extended an offer to help. “I will do everything in my power to make this project happen if and when something shows up,” he said.

Segerblom voted with the other commissioners, which opens the possibility he could ask for a reconsideration of the vote. If All Net can prove it has the money it claims to have, the project could be revived.

“I think Jackie is a visionary. He saw the sports town before anyone else saw the sports town. The NBA before anyone else saw the NBA. Truthfully I’m not sure why anyone else wouldn’t join with him to make this project viable,” Segerblom said.

Andrew Diss, senior vice president of Meruelo Gaming, the company that owns and operates the Sahara asked the commission to kill the arena.

“Today we’re hearing about a bank in Mexico. A year ago, we were were hearing about a family fund in Wyoming. A year before that, it was middle eastern money that was going to be wired through Switzerland and come to the United States. So we’ve heard this song and dance before, commissioners,” Diss said.

Andrew Diss presents an argument to deny All Net Arena’s request for more time.

He showed an aerial photo of the lot behind the Sahara from September. Standing water from monsoon rains turned into a breeding ground for mosquitos, Diss told commissioners. He pointed to Fontainebleau, a 3,700-room resort set to open next door on Dec. 13. Guests at the new resort will have view of the lot where the arena was proposed and they’ll walk past the property, which he said isn’t being properly maintained.

Chris Kaempfer, who led All Net’s presentation to the commission, said grading had commenced at the site. He handed off to several others who went through financial information. But commissioners had heard enough, and staff pointed out the project hadn’t yet secured permits it needed. The project had received several extensions before the county voted this one down.

Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said things stood “where we were a year ago.”

Jackie Robinson speaks Tuesday at the Clark County Commission meeting.

Robinson spoke on his own behalf, assuring the commission he fully intended to pay a court judgment to Las Vegas Paving worth $17.5 million. As he has in the past, Robinson talked about how he learned from Steve Wynn and Irwin Molasky.

But Diss countered, “If we can’t pay $17.5 million debt, how are we to believe that there’s going to be $4.5 billion invested in this project?”

Segerblom made the motion to reject the extension, saying, “It breaks my heart to do it.”