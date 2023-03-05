LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have old electronics you have been meaning to get rid of? All-In Clark County is hosting an electronic recycling drive where you can drop off your electronic junk.

The drive will take place from March 13 through March 16 at designated drop-off locations at the Clark County Government Center and the Clark County Buildings Department.

Residents can drop off accepted electronics donations during business hours from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Accepted electronics include:

Computers

Laptops

Wire

Charges

Servers

Flat Screen Computer Monitors

VHS Players

AV Equipment

Tablets

Scanners

Printers

Cell phones

Flat Screen TVs

(Clark County)

The collection area will be set up on March 13 at 8 a.m. and the recycling drive ends on March 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Eyeglass and battery recycling will also be available at the drop-off locations.

For more information, click this link.