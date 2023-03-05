LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have old electronics you have been meaning to get rid of? All-In Clark County is hosting an electronic recycling drive where you can drop off your electronic junk.

The drive will take place from March 13 through March 16 at designated drop-off locations at the Clark County Government Center and the Clark County Buildings Department.

Residents can drop off accepted electronics donations during business hours from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Accepted electronics include:

  • Computers
  • Laptops
  • Wire
  • Charges
  • Servers
  • Flat Screen Computer Monitors
  • VHS Players
  • AV Equipment
  • Tablets
  • Scanners
  • Printers
  • Cell phones
  • Flat Screen TVs
(Clark County)

The collection area will be set up on March 13 at 8 a.m. and the recycling drive ends on March 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Eyeglass and battery recycling will also be available at the drop-off locations.

For more information, click this link.