LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have old electronics you have been meaning to get rid of? All-In Clark County is hosting an electronic recycling drive where you can drop off your electronic junk.
The drive will take place from March 13 through March 16 at designated drop-off locations at the Clark County Government Center and the Clark County Buildings Department.
Residents can drop off accepted electronics donations during business hours from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Accepted electronics include:
- Computers
- Laptops
- Wire
- Charges
- Servers
- Flat Screen Computer Monitors
- VHS Players
- AV Equipment
- Tablets
- Scanners
- Printers
- Cell phones
- Flat Screen TVs
The collection area will be set up on March 13 at 8 a.m. and the recycling drive ends on March 16 at 4:30 p.m.
Eyeglass and battery recycling will also be available at the drop-off locations.
For more information, click this link.