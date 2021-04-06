All CCSD classrooms reopen for in-person learning, 160K students still opt for distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The red carpet was rolled out to greet high school students who returned to Centennial High School after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.

Students receive warm welcome as they return to Centennial High School on April 6, 2021.

A few weeks ago, sixth, ninth and twelfth graders returned on a hybrid schedule. Now, the remaining middle and high school grades have returned and are also on a hybrid schedule of two days in the classroom and three days of distance learning.

Also returning to school for the first time are fourth and fifth graders who will join students in Pre-K through third grade. All elementary students will now be in classrooms full-time, five days a week unless families opted to continue distance learning. Elementary classrooms will also increase capacity up to 75%.

“The big challenge of April 6 is really just the masses again. We’re used to a lot more kids but with the constraints on the logistics of social distancing, the management of this is where the challenge lies,” said Principal Ryan Lewis, Garehime Elementary School.

Full-time distance education remains an option for all families.

According to the district, nearly 78,000 kindergarten through fifth grade students returned for full-time, in-person learning. Around 60,000 opted to stick with distance learning.

At the high school level, around 62,000 students are back on campus for hybrid learning but more than 100,000 students will continue to do distance learning.