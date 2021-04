LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday that it will not be able to do any clinic services, including COVID-19 vaccines at its main location on Friday, April 2.

The district said the services are being canceled due to an emergency situation involving a water boiler at its 280 S. Decatur location.

Clinical services, including #COVID19 vaccines are unavailable at 280 S Decatur today while emergency repairs are done to a water boiler. Same day vaccine appointments and walk ins are available at Cashman and Las Vegas Convention Center. We are sorry for the inconvenience. — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) April 2, 2021

Services are expected to resume next week.