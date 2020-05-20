All 10 Buffalo Wild Wings valley locations to open for dine-in next week

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All 10 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the valley will reopen its dining rooms on Wednesday, May 27.

In accordance with Nevada’s Phase 1 reopening plan for restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings will operate with the following safety and sanitation steps:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.

Buffalo Wild Wings will continue its delivery and takeout services through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com.

BOGO Wing Tuesdays and BOGO Boneless Thursday deals will be offered through dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the valley: