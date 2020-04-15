Alex Trebek to debut inspiring new book in July

NEW YORK (KLAS) — A new book will dive into the life and thoughts of one of our nation’s most beloved television hosts: Alex Trebek.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced “The Answer Is….:Reflections on My Life” will be available starting July 21, 2020.

The publisher said Trebek has become “a family member” to millions across the nation since he began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” wrote Trebek in his book.

According to a news release, Trebek finally gave in and decided to tell his story after more than three decades of requests to share it.

Trebek talks myriad topics in the book, from parenthood to spirituality, and shares his thoughts on “Jeopardy!”‘s most legendary players, like James Holzhauer.

“Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity,” said Sean Manning, executive editor of Simon & Schuster in a news release. “This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.”

“The Answer Is ….:Reflections on My Life” is slated for publishing the day before Trebek’s 80th birthday.