Alex Trebek expresses concern over his ability to host Jeopardy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Television’s longest running game show host Alex Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, says the treatments have taken a toll on him.

Trebek told CTV News that a day after his chemotherapy treatments, his eyesight “gets messed up a little” and he suffers pain in his joints. He also said he is having some trouble enunciating words due to sores in his mouth.

Trebek, 79, announced in Marcy that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. He initially responded very well but by September, he learned he needed to undergo more treatments.

He said he plans to do the show “as long as my skills do not diminish.”

Trebek did an extended interview with 8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus in September and discussed his cancer diagnosis and his life.