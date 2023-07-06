LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billed as the “ReAwaken America Tour,” Alex Jones, Roseanne and a host of other controversial figures are coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Aug. 25.

The 14-hour event is scheduled for an “indoor, climate-controlled facility” at the park, hosted by Clay Clark, host of the Thrivetime Show podcast.

Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist known for Infowars, faces enormous court verdicts ordering him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for false statements regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The combined verdicts add up to more than $1.4 billion.

Organizers said 5,000 tickets will be sold, and participants will:

Consume copious amounts of meat

Increase your carbon footprint

Carpooling is not recommended

Any freedom-loving patriot is welcome

The City of North Las Vegas issued this statement late Thursday:

“The City is not affiliated or in any way officially connected with the ReAwaken America Tour. This event is a third-party rental of a public space and access will be restricted by the renter to ticket holders. Permits for rentals are based on content-neutral and equal opportunity criteria. As long as permit criteria and requirements are met, the City of North Las Vegas does not discriminate against those wishing to lawfully assemble. As a government agency, the City of North Las Vegas has an obligation to uphold the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and ensure that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression. Public safety is the City’s top priority and the City is vigilant with third-party rentals.”