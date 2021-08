LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country star Jason Aldean is mourning the death of his longtime security guard.

In an Instagram tribute, Aldean said Ryan Fleming risked his life the night of the 1 October shooting to run out on stage and pull Aldean to safety during the shooting.

The singer says Fleming put his life in danger that night to take care of the singer and his crew.