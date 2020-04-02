1  of  3
Breaking News
COVID-19 case reported at CSN Henderson campus North Las Vegas police officer tests positive for COVID-19 Woman accused of plowing car into visitors on Las Vegas Strip found incompetent to stand trial
Live Now
US unemployment claims soar to new record, Democrats delay convention, Dr. Fauci gets security after death threats

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings still available in Southern Nevada

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alcoholics Anonymous currently finds itself in a situation it’s never been in before. Typically, Southern Nevada’s 400 plus weekly AA meetings have many more than 10 people per meeting on average, making AA unable to hold traditional meetings under current conditions.

However, Alcoholics Anonymous is still open and available to help problem drinkers looking to quit drinking. The organization offers free resources including virtual, phone, print, and in-person meetings, as well as 24/7 hotline support.

The entire purpose of an AA meeting is to help individuals who feel they have a problem with alcohol learn the tools of recovery through shared experience, strength, and hope with other recovered alcoholics. For more information, please contact 702 598-1888 or LVCentralOffice.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story