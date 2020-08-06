Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 1 in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — NHP says it suspects alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that killed one in Humboldt County overnight. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 1:38 a.m. on US 95 near Winnemucca.

Zoraida Rios, 37, was pronounced dead on-scene. Rios was driving a white Kia Optima, traveling northbound on the highway.

According to NHP, the preliminary investigation revealed a black and silver Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline into the northbound travel lane. The truck hit the left front of the Kia and overturned as it drove over the sedan.

The male juvenile driver of the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Humboldt General Hospital.

Police say the Dodge came to a stop on its roof before it was engulfed in flames, blocking all travel lanes of the highway. The Kia stopped on its wheels off the east roadway edge.

Both drivers involved were fro Winnemucca.

The investigation remains active.