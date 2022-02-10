Albertsons will still require masks at Las Vegas stores despite end of mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the mask mandate comes to an end, some businesses aren’t taking them off just yet.

More than one local grocery store — and customers we spoke to, as well — say it comes down to keeping each other safe.

Nakata Market of Japan store manager Tomonari Sagami is not ready to have employees or customers take them off. “For us, it won’t change,” Sagami said. “We will keep the mask on and I will ask the customer to keep the masks on and I will tell the customers it’s for their safety. Inside for us, it won’t change.”

At the Albertsons at Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard, people were also wearing masks. Some people didn’t know the mandate was lifted until we told them.

Albertsons released a statement Thursday afternoon saying the stores would stick with the mask requirement. Businesses have the option of dropping the rule, but Albertsons has decided to keep following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We aim to provide associates and customers with a safe shopping experience. While some states, counties, and municipalities across the country are making changes to their mask mandates, Albertsons continues to follow the CDC’s mask guidance,” according to an Albertsons statement.

Von’s — a sister company of Albertsons — will likely be following the same policy.

Albertsons store employees will be required to wear masks in areas with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, the company said. Nevada is currently in the “high” transmission range.

“In addition, we have signage posted at store entrances in these specific areas to encourage our customers to follow the CDC’s mask guidance,” the company said.

At the Smith’s on Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard, shoppers and employees were still wearing masks on Thursday.

Shopper Joe Batteiger said Gov. Steve Sisolak’s move to end the mandate is a sign of normalcy.

“I’m not opposed to continue to wear it,” Batteiger said. “It’s a simple price to pay to prevent the spread of germs. If it’s all gone I’ll probably still wear it.”

While Doug Reimer is excited about the end of the mandate, he says it should be optional.

“It’s great. We finally get our individual liberties back. It’s up to the responsibility of each individual person. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” Reimer said.

Deborah Williams is a store field representative for many grocery stores in the valley. She said she will continue to wear her mask as a precaution.

“I have family members in the medical field and because of that, until they give me the okay, I will continue to wear my mask,” Williams said.

Enrique Malfavon agrees. “I am still going to wear mine in public. I am going to respect everyone’s rights. If they don’t want to wear it, that’s on them.”

While the governor lifted the mandate, employers and businesses can set their own policies, so don’t be surprised if there are signs at some stores.

8 News Now reached out to Smith’s, Walmart, several smaller grocery stores and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union on mask policies. We are awaiting their statements.