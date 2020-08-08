Alaska Airlines announces ‘BOGO’ deal

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Alaska Airlines is offering flyers a chance to get a row to themselves. This weekend, the air carrier is having a “Buy One Get One” sale.

From the west coast to Florida and everywhere in between, travelers who purchase a main cabin fare get a second ticket for just the taxes and fees.

This deal is good for travel through October 31, 2020.

Trade your staycation for a vacation! 🌴 Now through 8/9, when you buy one ticket, you’ll get a second one for just the taxes and fees. Act fast! Valid on travel through 10/31. To get the row, select seats when purchasing. Other restrictions apply. https://t.co/NGg4XM7dn3 pic.twitter.com/sLEL4NOeVW — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 8, 2020

To ensure COVID safety, the airline has blocked middle seats through October, and is strengthening its face mask policy.

All guests over the age of two must wear a face covering at gate areas, ticket counters and in flight.

No mask? No travel. 😷✈️ Starting 8/7, we’re launching a new policy that requires all guests (age 2 and older) wear a face mask, except when briefly eating or drinking. If you're unable to wear a mask, you're not able to fly with us. Thanks for helping keep everyone safe! pic.twitter.com/A2oypgwJ0J — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 5, 2020

