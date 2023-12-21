LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re traveling this holiday season, you’re not alone. AAA predicts more than 115 Americans will travel, and half of those traveling will be flying. It’s predicted airports will be the busiest they’ve ever been over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

It’s already been a record-breaking year for travelers going through Harry Reid International Airport so you’ll want to give yourself some extra time at the airport if you’re flying between Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, 2024.

Traveler Michael Fink who traveled from Nashville said he only had a minor wait at TSA.

“Unfortunately right now CLEAR is doing a system-wide update so the CLEAR line was longer than the TSA PreCheck. I went through the CLEAR line which took about 15 minutes. That was the only travel hiccup,” he said.

Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport on Dec. 21, 2023. (KLAS)

Miranda Lyons, who just graduated from nursing school, told us she got caught up in the Southwest Airlines debacle last year when thousands of flights were canceled during the holidays. She said the biggest issue she’s had this year is the cost.

“We had some issues with getting some flights here today because we were thinking the prices would drop but instead, they skyrocketed, but I mean it can always be so much worse,” she said.

Officials at Ried International are asking travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight time and if you plan to park at the airport, arrive at least three hours before a flight. The airport expects their lots to be full by Friday, Dec. 22 and there will only be limited space in the overflow and remote lot. You can check this airport link for more information on travel and parking options. You can check arrival and departure times at this link.