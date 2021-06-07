Airport security changes unveiled at new McCarran ‘Innovation Checkpoint’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next time you fly out of McCarran International Airport, you will probably notice a change.

Today, officials at McCarran unveiled some major technology upgrades to one of their checkpoints. The checkpoint opens to the public on Thursday, and was demonstrated for the media on Monday.

The Innovation Checkpoint at LAS, the first & only in the nation, is a collaborative effort between @TSA’s Innovation Task Force and McCarran that allows for side-by-side testing and evaluation of emerging security technologies in a live airport security checkpoint environment. pic.twitter.com/pdD2yz4IE6 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 7, 2021

The official reopening of McCarran’s Innovation Checkpoint has a lot of new features for travelers.

It’s described as the first and only one of its kind in the nation.

“I would tell you the crown jewel of test sites for TSA and for the future of aviation security is right behind me,” said Karen Burke, TSA Security Director for Nevada.

“This is absolutely the most superb and one-of-a-kind — the only one in the country — that has this kind of technology and the ability to do testing … to be able to have a great customer experience as well as a good environment for our employees,” Burke said.

This checkpoint offers additional security screenings for extra protection, but it shouldn’t add to wait times.

New digital signs allow for travelers to easily see what they can and can’t bring through security. The board also shows security wait times.

One of the biggest features: credential authentification technology, also known as “CAT.”

This system takes away the need for a boarding pass. Instead, all a passenger needs is their ID.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials from LAS and @TSA announce the reopening of the Innovation Checkpoint and highlight upgrades to featured technologies. This news comes with the return of conventions to Las Vegas, as @WorldofConcrete convenes this week. #VegasMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/pNZOBtjLAz — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 7, 2021

Other features include and automated bin return with a mechanism that uses ultraviolet light to clean bins. Also, Plexiglas barriers and a new body scanner.

These features will reduce the number of pat-downs that normally happen at the checkpoint.