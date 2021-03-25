Airport passenger counts rise for first time since October at McCarran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passenger numbers at McCarran International Airport improved in February for the first time since October, rising by more than 100,000 passengers in a month.

McCarran reported 1.6 million passengers — down 58% from February of 2020’s count of 3.8 million, but a good sign compared to previous months.

The slow climb back for air travel had reversed for several months during a wave of COVID-19 growth and tighter restrictions on capacity at casinos.

A look at passenger numbers over the past five months shows the decline:

October: 1,981,310

November: 1,806,909

December: 1,669,768

January: 1,505,422

February: 1,614,130

International travel is still down 94% from last year, with just over 8,000 passengers in February.

Year-to-date figures show passenger traffic is down 61.1%, with 3.1 million for February 2021, compared to 8.0 million last February.

The top five carriers at McCarran all brought in more passengers in February compared to January levels. Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s biggest carrier, showed the biggest improvement — about 24,000 additional passengers. Frontier improved by about 17,000 passengers, and Delta brought in 11,000 more passengers.