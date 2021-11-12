Treasure or trash? Airport lost & found auction ending today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – You could be the owner of a big bag of watches, or several laptops, or even a whole box of sunglasses if your bid wins. Today, Friday, is the last day of an auction of lost and found items from McCarran International Airport.

Bag of lost and found jewelry up for auction.

The local company, TNT Auction is conducting the auction. The lots of goods begin closing at 9 a.m. and go until everything is sold.

Items include a bag of jewelry, current bid at 8:30 a.m. is $525.

At least two bags of watches are each selling for more than $1,000.

Box of lost and found sunglasses up for auction.

If you need or want a set of four Kindle Fire tablets, right now you would pay only $45.

There are also lost and found game consoles, speakers, cameras, gift cards, and when it comes to those lost sunglasses there are more than two dozen boxes of them up for auction.

This auction of lost and found by TNT Auction is running at the same time as the city of Las Vegas vehicle auction, city of Las Vegas Miscellaneous auction, and a state of Nevada Treasurer auction.