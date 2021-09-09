Airmen return to Nellis Air Force Base after supporting airlift of Americans from Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airmen are returning to Nellis Air Force Base after supporting Operation Allies Refuge which assisted in airlifting Americans from Afghanistan back home.
NAFB welcomed home Airmen from the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons, along with the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron after returning from duty in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge.
8 News Now contacted Nellis Air Force Base regarding what the plan will be once the Afghan Refugees arrive and this is the statement we received:
At this time, Nellis AFB is not one of the military installations identified by the Department of Defense to support resettling Afghans in the U.S.
U.S. Northern Command is the Department of Defense’s lead combatant command for this mission to support vulnerable Afghan Nationals in the continental United States and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security.
Nellis AFB Airmen stand ready to support Air Force and DoD mission requirements as directed.Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, Nellis AFB Spokesperson