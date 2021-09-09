Airmen return to Nellis Air Force Base after supporting airlift of Americans from Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airmen are returning to Nellis Air Force Base after supporting Operation Allies Refuge which assisted in airlifting Americans from Afghanistan back home.

#WelcomeHome #TeamNellis!



Members of the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron have returned from their deployment to Southwest Asia in support of #OperationAlliesRefuge.



We're glad to have you home. Thank you for your #service! pic.twitter.com/B4HTG42W0Z — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) September 8, 2021

NAFB welcomed home Airmen from the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons, along with the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron after returning from duty in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

8 News Now contacted Nellis Air Force Base regarding what the plan will be once the Afghan Refugees arrive and this is the statement we received: