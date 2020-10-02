Airlines furlough Las Vegas workers as air travel lags during recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline workers across the country are being furloughed or laid off today after the government’s $25 billion payroll support program expired.

Now the race is on for Congress to make another deal that could reverse the decision.

But that needs to happen soon.

Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Air and United Airlines all gave notice in July that layoffs were coming. Companies are required to notify the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) of impending layoffs.

Southwest Airlines, which carries more passengers than any of its competitors at McCarran International Airport, has thus far avoided layoffs. But Southwest has had voluntary separation programs.

Spirit, Allegiant and United employees haven’t been as fortunate. Those airlines are consistently in the top five or six each month for passenger traffic at McCarran.

UNLV gaming historian David Schwartz says fly-in traffic is crucial to the economic recovery in Las Vegas.

“Fly-in customers tend to spend more than those who drive-in, so this is a very important segment,” Schwartz says.

Allegiant has cut 220 administrative positions and 87 other employees at its headquarters near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive.

About 100 pilots were furloughed Thursday, but Allegiant could not specify where.

United is furloughing more than 13,000 employees nationally. Documents show it planned to reduce its crews in Las Vegas by more than 340.

Spirit Airlines will temporarily furlough 101 first officers and 185 flight attendants.

“Even while we’re seeing more activities added in Las Vegas, which would hopefully lead to more people coming, it looks like the airlines are pretty pessimistic about travel,” Schwartz said. “So hopefully, there’s enough demand that the airlines can keep the flights coming and hire people back.”

McCarran officials say there have not been any adjustments to previously scheduled flights due to the airline furloughs.

With that said, Schwartz says we still have a long way to go until we’re back to “normal.”

“It’s going to be a difficult couple of years while we get adjusted,” he said. “Hopefully after that period is over we can get air traffic back to its previous levels.”