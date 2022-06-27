LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The high number of flight cancellations and delays continues to impact air travelers and disrupt people’s vacation plans. It’s causing some concern for the upcoming the Fourth of July weekend when millions of people are expected to travel.

According to Flightaware, which tracks flights all over the world, 868 flights traveling in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S. were canceled on Sunday.

On Saturday, the TSA issued a warning to travelers in a tweet.

“TSA officers screened 2,454,781 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, June 24. It was the highest checkpoint volume since Feb. 11, 2020, when 2,507,588 people were screened. Get to the airport early, it’s busy!

Monday’s cancelations are starting to stack up. There are already 748 flight cancellations and more than 2,500 delays. Delta Airlines is at the top of the list for flight cancellations among U.S. airlines. On Sunday, Delta canceled 235 flights and today they are showing 214.

Delta Airlines and Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines account for all but one of the 13 canceled flights due to arrive at Harry Reid International Airport Monday, according to flight boards.

Canceled flights that were scheduled to arrive at Reid International Airport on June 27, 2022.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, there were seven departing flights canceled and they were either on Delta or Allegiant.

The cancellations come at the same time demand for air travel is high. People tended to stay closer to home the previous two summer seasons amid the pandemic. This summer is different. While more people are planning trips, they are having to face possible airline delays or cancellations due to worker shortages, bad weather, and air traffic control issues.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, more than 2,500 flights across the U.S. were canceled.

On Friday, Airlines for America, which represents the largest air carriers in the U.S., requested a meeting with the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss air traffic controller shortages. U.S. airlines reduced their June through August flight schedules by 15%. Recently, Delta, United, and American have trimmed service to some cities.

Experts recommend travelers review the passenger bill of rights so they know their rights if their flight is delayed, canceled, or overbooked.