Airline adds monthly subscription service out of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alaska Airlines has created a new monthly subscription “Flight Pass” service. In a world where there are monthly subscriptions for almost anything already for sale, a flight subscription could be the logical next step.

If you are flying out of Las Vegas you can only use the subscription to fly to Los Angeles or San Francisco.

While flyers can only go to LA or San Francisco from Las Vegas, Alaska Airlines is also offering the subscription service for flights out of Sacramento, Sonoma, San Jose, Monterey, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Burbank, Orange County, Palm Springs, San Diego, Reno and Phoenix.

The Alaska Airlines Flight Pass is advertised as a “flat fee for flexible, frequent flights from $49 per month.” As with any subscription service, it’s important to look at the fine print and be sure what is being offered is for you and fits your plans.

One reason you need to plan ahead is because the advertised $49/month service needs to be booked 14 days in advance and you can only use it for one flight every two months. That’s a total of six flights a year for $588.

Alaska also offers a Flight Pass Pro subscription for $199 a month. This allows flyers to book anytime, but still requires an extra per flight tax and fee. The tax and fee could add up to a few cents per year up to $87.60 a year depending on your subscription and number of flights.

And for either of the subscription plans, flyers can choose how many flights a year to take. The base rate of $49 is for one flight every two months. Add another $50 a month for one flight every month (12 total per year), and add $140 a month to the $49 to be able to use the subscription to take two flights a month.

$49 / MONTH – FLIGHT PASS

Must book at least 14 days prior to flight.

$0.01 – $14.60 in taxes and fees per flight. $199 / MONTH – FLIGHT PASS PRO

Book anytime prior to flight.

$0.01 – $14.60 in taxes and fees per flight. +$0 / month – 1 roundtrip flight every 2 months +$0 / month – 1 roundtrip flight every 2 months +$50 / month – 1 roundtrip flight every month +$200 / month – 1 roundtrip flight every month +$140 / month – 2 roundtrip flights every month +$550 / month – 2 roundtrip flights every month

Similar levels of flight allowances are available for pro subscribers, which adds an extra $200 for one flight a month or $550 for two flights a month on top of the $199 base rate. This could mean a “Pro” level subscriber could be paying more than $9,000 a year for 24 flights, or approximately $380 per roundtrip flight.

American Airlines offers an AirPass subscription service. It begins at $10,000 a year.