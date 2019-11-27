Aircraft reportedly crashes near Decatur, Iron Mountain in northwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An aircraft has reportedly crashed near North Decatur Boulevard and Iron Mountain Road in the northwest Valley. The plane is thought to be at the top of the mountain, according to Metro Police.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, but they’re having a hard time reaching the area. Metro’s Search and Rescue team has been deployed.

No other details released. Please avoid the area.

8 News Now is sending a crew to gather further information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.