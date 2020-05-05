Airbnb warns against parties in Las Vegas amid upcoming celebrations in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the month of May brings many moments worth celebrating, including graduations and Memorial Day festivities, Airbnb is reminding Las Vegans about its house rules on events and parties.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company has put in place a new policy banning parties and events in areas where current public health mandates prohibit large gatherings.

Bans on gatherings and mandates on social distancing are still in effect in Nevada. Airbnb’s new policy means it is “not allowing any type of party in Las Vegas until further notice,” according to the release.

“We want to be very clear — not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Las Vegas Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with local law enforcement in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service.“ Airbnb said in a statement.

The company says it has reinforced the policy by temporarily disabling the “event-friendly” search filter, which is typically used so that guests can seek out venues for responsible parties and gatherings.

During this difficult time, hosts of Airbnb have offered more than 200,000 places to stay globally for COVID-19 responders through Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program, including in Las Vegas.

As government and health officials relax mandates on social distancing, Airbnb says it “will evaluate the policy adjustments and provide updates for [the] community.”

“The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time,” the company said in the release.

For more information on Airbnb’s COVID-19 response, click HERE.