Airbnb trying to prevent huge parties on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to shut down “party houses” on New Year’s Eve, Airbnb is putting restrictions on who can make one-night reservations.

“Starting today, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in Las Vegas and throughout the United States,” according to Airbnb’s Lisa Cohen in a statement released Thursday.

“Additionally, we’ll be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties,” Cohen said.

The company laid out its policies on a web page today.

Airbnb is not canceling existing reservations.

The move is designed to head off huge parties in the wake of the latest COVID-19 spike.

Airbnb said a similar initiative on Halloween was a success.

“Airbnb bans all parties as well as ‘party houses,’ and this NYE initiative follows our recent Clark County party house crackdown, which led to the suspension of more than 20 Clark County listings that received complaints or violated our policies on parties and events,” Cohen said.