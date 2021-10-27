Airbnb to crackdown on parties as Halloween weekend nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airbnb announced Wednesday that they will enforce restrictions to deter unauthorized parties across Las Vegas Halloween weekend.

The company says their party ban has become a foundational component of their trust and safety strategy since introducing a variation of this type of holiday initiative for the first time over Halloween 2020. This resulted in a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties by over 49 percent for Halloween and over 51 percent for New Year’s Eve.

Airbnb says in a statement that they plan on blocking 1-night reservations. “We’re reminding the Las Vegas community of Airbnb’s initiative in place to prevent unauthorized parties over this coming Halloween weekend.1-night reservations in entire home listings will be blocked for guests without a history of positive reviews, among other defenses.”

This doesn’t apply to guests that have a history of positive reviews.

