Airbnb takes action against 20 Clark County listings for ‘party house’ violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airbnb announced Friday action the company was taking to crack down on party houses or clients who violated Airbnb’s policies throughout Clark County. As part of the effort, 20 listings across the county have received complaints, so they have been suspended from the platform.

With that said, Airbnb released a statement that says:

“The vast majority of hosts in Clark County contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties – like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly.

Airbnb informed the hosts who were in hot water of their suspensions on Thursday. The homes were spread throughout Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and parts of unincorporated Clark County.

“Large gatherings at this time are not only irresponsible, they’re dangerous,” said Airbnb’s Director of Public Policy for Nevada, John Choi. “We hope that sharing out these steps today can raise further awareness of our 24/7 neighbor hotline so that we can better enforce our ban on party houses.”

Airbnb’s most recent move comes on the heels of the company’s 2019 ban on party houses and its commitment to safe and responsible travel. Alongside the party house ban, Airbnb announced a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline in 2019 in the United States, where neighbors can call us anytime and reach a real person at Airbnb.

The hotline is staffed with a rapid response team so that neighbors can reach us directly with their concerns. Issues raised by Clark County residents through this hotline led directly to many of the listing suspensions announced Friday.