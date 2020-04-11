AirBNB offers free housing for Las Vegas health workers fighting COVID-19

POLAND – 2020/04/01: In this photo illustration an Airbnb logo is seen displayed on a smartphone with a World map of COVID 19 epidemic on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As first responders risk their own safety to battle COVID-19 in Las Vegas and around the world, AirBNB is making sure everyone has a safe place to stay.

“Having to take those extra precautions,” Community Ambulance Director of Operations Glen Simpson said of this current pandemic. “Being aware.”

When it comes to the novel coronavirus, medical professionals are leading the fight, but so many risks come with that daily battle.

“The uncertainty in leaving the hospital,” MountainView Hospital Registered Nurse Dina Armstrong explained. “And what you might bring to your family.”

This is why AirBNB is offering support with its new, global initiative, “Frontline.” It connects healthcare workers to free housing around the world and right here at home.

So far, AirBNB hosts have offered 100,000 places to stay in different countries across the globe. This includes approximately 400 locations in Nevada and just under 20 offerings in Las Vegas.

“This is our way to give back and help,” AirBNB Senior Public Policy Director Laura Spanjian said Friday. “Through this really awful, awful crisis.”

Whether they’ve traveled to the valley to help or are isolating to protect their families, hosts are giving these heroes a place to land.

“We talked to so many people in the last few days,” Spanjian said. “And realized there is a real need for medical workers that are coming into places such as Las Vegas.”

They hope these efforts allow medical workers to focus on saving others with their bravery, compassion and kindness.

“For us to be able to provide a warm, safe, clean home or unit,” Spanjian explained. “To allow them to sleep or make a breakfast or come home.”

“We are going to get through this together,” Simpson concluded.

All participating AirBNB homes are following recommended hygiene protocols to create livable spaces for everyone.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the “Frontline” initiative as a host or guest in Las Vegas can visit the AirBNB website.