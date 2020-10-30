Airbnb issues warning about Halloween weekend house parties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to curb Halloween parties, Airbnb is warning it will take legal action against guests who violate its rule prohibiting parties.

The online vacation rental site also announced its not allowing one-night rentals of homes in Clark County and throughout the United States over the Halloween weekend.

According to Airbnb, “The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties. This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in.”

Guests who already had reservations for 2 or more days over the weekend have been required to attest they understand they could face legal action if they violate the no party rule.

In August, the company suspended or removed 20 Clark County listings after receiving complaints about parties. Airbnb has a hotline where neighbors can report parties or other concerns at this link.