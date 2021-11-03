Airbnb announces crackdown on Las Vegas New Year’s Eve party rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airbnb announced it will begin a crackdown Wednesday on unauthorized New Year’s Eve parties in Las Vegas by blocking certain one-night reservations.

The worldwide vacation home rental company said it will block guests from renting who have a history of unfavorable reviews.

Last year, Airbnb did something similar over New Year’s Eve and estimates it reduced disruptive parties. The company said more than 1,550 reservations in Las Vegas were blocked.

Airbnb had a similar policy around the U.S. on Halloween weekend. They also plan to use the policy in other cities. The company is currently following a party ban policy that has a 16-person cap on occupancy for any home due to COVID-19.