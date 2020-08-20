Air tanker pilots ID’d after planes collide while fighting wildfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two pilots who died when their planes collided during efforts to fight wildfires in Nevada have been identified.

David Blake Haynes and Scott Thomas died July 30 while fighting a wildfire about 17 miles southwest of Caliente.

The two single-engine “Air Tractor AT8T” airplanes collided in midair around 1 p.m. while fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente, Nevada on Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two pilots and to all those working with the BLM Nevada Ely District,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby.

The planes flown by Haynes and Thomas can deliver up to 800 gallons of fire retardant and operate in areas where larger airtankers cannot.

Both pilots were under contract to operate their own planes.

Contract pilots play an important role in wildland firefighting efforts as the BLM protects the public, natural landscapes, wildlife habitat, recreational areas, and other values and resources.