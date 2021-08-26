Air quality tip: Make your own filter to help clean the air in your home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The smoke and haze is challenging people with breathing issues.

You can help keep the air in your home clean with an air purifier.

They are pricey, so you can also use an FPR 10 furnace air filter to accomplish the same thing.

Just tape the filter to the back of a regular box fan. When the fan is on, the air that comes through is drawn through the filter.

Experts also recommend keeping your windows and doors closed, and change your air filters regularly.

Poor air quality puts certain people in danger.

Mozell Williams, who lives in Las Vegas, says, “It’s very scary. I could be triggered at any time and it could trigger me into going into the hospital.”

The smoke advisory has been extended through Friday, and the air quality is now categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”