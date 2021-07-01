Air quality smoke, ozone advisory issued for Clark County July 3-5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Clark County ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) say it will be in effect from July 3-5 due to elevated levels of smoke and ozone caused by fireworks in the area.
People with respiratory issues or cardiac disease, as well as kids and senior citizens, may be more sensitive to these levels. DES notes smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and play a role in the formation of ground-level formation.
Some effects of ozone exposure include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
DES offered the following tips to avoid exposure and stay safe:
- Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke
- Limit outdoor activity and exertion when levels are elevated
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Run your air conditioner inside the house and car
- Change your indoor air filters if they’re dirty
- Schedule activities for morning or evening (This is typically when levels are lower)
- Substitute a less intense activity, i.e. walking instead of jogging
- Reduce driving
- Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily
- Use mass transit or carpool
- Fill up with gas after sunset, try to avoid spilling gas and don’t top off your tank
- Keep your car well maintained
- Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use