Air quality smoke, ozone advisory issued for Clark County July 3-5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Clark County ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) say it will be in effect from July 3-5 due to elevated levels of smoke and ozone caused by fireworks in the area.

People with respiratory issues or cardiac disease, as well as kids and senior citizens, may be more sensitive to these levels. DES notes smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and play a role in the formation of ground-level formation.

Some effects of ozone exposure include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

DES offered the following tips to avoid exposure and stay safe: