LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has issued a dust alert for Friday, May 20, due to high levels of dust for people who have breathing sensitivities.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter and it can aggravate respiratory diseases.

Here are some tips to limit exposure to dust:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

If you see excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities, you can call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878).