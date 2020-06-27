‘Air Quality Dust Advisory’ issued for Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Sunday, June 28. All Clark County residents should be careful because of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area.

Those near or working on construction sites should especially aware of the advisory.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible, because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active.

County Division of Air Quality (DAQ) officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the DAQ website.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include: