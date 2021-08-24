Air quality alert issued due to smoke from California wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –An air quality smoke advisory has been issued for Tuesday due to smoke from the California wildfires.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) says smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or seniors may be sensitive to this air quality conditions.

Wildfire smoke from ongoing fires in California will continue to cloud our skies today. Here's the view from the Angel Peak cam in the Spring Mountains. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/NsxPJ4icfw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2021

HELPFUL TIPS TO LIMIT PERSONAL EXPOSURE TO SMOKE:

Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.