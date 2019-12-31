Air quality advisory warns of smoke dangers from fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the fireworks go off tonight, be ready for the smoke.

An air quality advisory has been issued in advance of tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. The advisory is in effect today and tomorrow. You can stay up to date by checking Facebook: www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyAirQuality and on Twitter @CCAirQuality.

Even though it's an #AQGreenDay, it's #NewYearsEve. And people like their fireworks tonight. As a result, we are issuing a #SmokeAdvisory for today & tomorrow.https://t.co/kOVeOx91Ii pic.twitter.com/7RVMaaRvYV — Clark County Air (@CCAirQuality) December 31, 2019

Another way to get updates is by checking the websites www.enviroflash.org, where you can sign up for daily text or email alerts, and www.airnow.gov.

Smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis an asthma or heart disease. Children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease are advised to stay indoors until the smoke has cleared.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality reminds people to follow these tips to limit exposure to smoke: