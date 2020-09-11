Air quality advisory issued through Sunday as wildfire smoke lingers

Smoke from the Bobcat Fire obscures the Morris Reservoir off Highway 39, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles County, Calif. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued due to smoke from wildfires.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) issued the advisory beginning today and extending through Sunday.

Elevated levels of smoke due to regional wildfires is affecting Southern Nevada.

People with respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and asthma are susceptible to harmful smoke — which is made of small dust particles and other pollutants. Smoke can also contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

The county advised people to stay indoors — especially children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease.

DES monitors air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Data is collected from these sites and reported at our monitoring website: AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov. People can stay informed through a couple channels:

• Twitter and Facebook: Read air quality updates in your Facebook news feed or tweets. On Facebook: www.facebook.com/SustainClarkCounty and Twitter: @SustainClarkCty.