Air quality advisory issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday due to elevated levels of smoke and ozone-related from wildfires in the southwest U.S.

A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

We’re under a #SmokeOzoneAdvisory thru tomorrow. #VegasAirQuality will be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS for ozone & MODERATE for particulate matter (PM). The Dome #wildfire in Mojave National Preserve SW of Primm will cause elevated PM & ozone. For more: https://t.co/taRhhAsmT7 pic.twitter.com/471SUMS76e — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 18, 2020

DES Division of Air Quality officials says smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children, or senior citizens.

The community is encouraged to consult their physician if they have a medical condition that makes them sensitive to air quality conditions.

Smoke and Ozone Tips

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.

Air Quality Information

DES monitors air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Data is collected from these sites and reported here: AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Other sources for air quality monitoring are as follows:

Sustain Clark County: On Facebook: www.facebook.com/SustainClarkCounty and Twitter: @SustainClarkCty.

EnviroFlash: Receive a daily text or email messages with the latest air quality information by signing up for notifications at www.enviroflash.org. The Department of Environment and Sustainability also issue advisories and alerts for ozone and other pollutants such as dust, smoke, and other particulate matters.

AIRNow: Check air quality forecasts, current conditions, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Clark County at AIRNow’s website.