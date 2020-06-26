Air quality advisory issued for Sunday as winds kick up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High winds expected on Sunday have prompted a dust advisory for the Las Vegas valley.
People who are sensitive to blowing dust should stay indoors and limit exertion on Sunday, according to a statement from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability.
Local construction projects are advised to avoid contributing to the problem.
Monitor air quality at this website: redrock.ClarkCountyNV.gov/forecast
Officials offer these guidelines to avoid respiratory problems:
- Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.
- Keep windows and doors closed.
- Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.
- Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.
- To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.
- Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.
- Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.
Call Air Quality’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.