Air quality advisory issued for Sunday as winds kick up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High winds expected on Sunday have prompted a dust advisory for the Las Vegas valley.

People who are sensitive to blowing dust should stay indoors and limit exertion on Sunday, according to a statement from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability.

Local construction projects are advised to avoid contributing to the problem.

Monitor air quality at this website: redrock.ClarkCountyNV.gov/forecast

Officials offer these guidelines to avoid respiratory problems:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Call Air Quality’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.