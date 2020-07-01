Air quality advisory issued for Saturday and Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory for the pollutants, smoke and ozone, is issued this weekend due to the fireworks displays occurring throughout the valley for Fourth of July celebrations.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is issuing the advisory for Saturday, July 4 – Sunday, July 5.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate individuals that have respiratory diseases.

People most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include those with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Officials say exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is already in effect.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS, from Clark County DES:

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH AIR QUALITY INFORMATION

The DES monitors air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Click HERE to stay informed.