Air quality advisory issued for Clark County, officials expect New Year’s fireworks in valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials at the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) have issued an air quality advisory in anticipation of New Year’s Eve fireworks in valley neighborhoods.
According to DES officials, the advisory issued for Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 is for smoke and high levels of fine particles that could occur from fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Officials say that even though fireworks and festivities on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Clark County have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, fireworks ignited in Las Vegas neighborhoods can still create smoke and particle pollution.
Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. PM2.5 is created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people who may be most sensitive to the smoke particles include individuals with:
- Respiratory problems
- Cardiac disease
- Young children
- Senior citizens
The agency advises those at risk to consult their physician if they are sensitive to air quality conditions.
TIPS TO LIMIT PERSONAL EXPOSURE TO SMOKE
- Limit outdoor exertion when high levels of smoke in the air
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty