Air quality advisory issued for Clark County, officials expect New Year’s fireworks in valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials at the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) have issued an air quality advisory in anticipation of New Year’s Eve fireworks in valley neighborhoods.

According to DES officials, the advisory issued for Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 is for smoke and high levels of fine particles that could occur from fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

From @SustainClarkCty: AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR LAS VEGAS. Smoke from New Year's Eve fireworks prompts alert. Updates on @8NewsNow on air and online at https://t.co/BYmTPj4nck #8NN #AirQuality https://t.co/wCqSAzosA1 — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) December 30, 2020

Officials say that even though fireworks and festivities on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Clark County have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, fireworks ignited in Las Vegas neighborhoods can still create smoke and particle pollution.

#VegasAirQuality continues to be MODERATE for PM2.5 (the small stuff) today and thru the New Year. Expect an AQ advisory later this week, as NYE fireworks could elevate particulate matter. Go to our Forecast page for more: https://t.co/taRhhAsmT7 pic.twitter.com/eMH0SighDV — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) December 29, 2020

Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. PM2.5 is created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people who may be most sensitive to the smoke particles include individuals with:

Respiratory problems

Cardiac disease

Young children

Senior citizens

The agency advises those at risk to consult their physician if they are sensitive to air quality conditions.

TIPS TO LIMIT PERSONAL EXPOSURE TO SMOKE